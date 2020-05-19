Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Scott Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Anita Scott Palmer passed away on May 14, 2020.

Born March 1, 1940, in Buffalo, Ky., she was the daughter of Earl and Maedelle Scott.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Hedges of Shelbyville, Ky.; two sons, Scott Palmer of Lancaster and Nathan Palmer of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas and Megan; and one great-grandchild, Holden.

Anita graduated from Hodgenville High School in Hodgenville, Ky., in 1957 and attended Transylvania College in Lexington, Ky.

While working in the family drugstore and soda shop, Anita met her husband Al Palmer, who happened to be traveling through town while stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. They married four months later and were married for 59 years until his passing in October of 2018.

Anita loved baking and her cornbread and desserts were second to none. She also enjoyed reading, averaging a book a week and working the daily crossword puzzle with only a pen.

She loved traveling to the mountains and beaches, as well as playing cards and games with friends and family. Her church community was equally important and she asked that any remembrances or donations made in her name be given to First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Gay St., Lancaster SC.

There will be a gathering of friends and family at First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. this Sunday, May 24.

The family asks that everyone please observe social distancing before and after the ceremony.

