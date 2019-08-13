LANCASTER – Ann D. Floyd, 89, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Curtis Coleman Hilton and Mary Ethel Catoe Hilton and was the wife of Kenneth Earl Floyd.
Survivors include son, Chris Alan Davis; daughter, Vicki Lynn Davis Brazell; brothers, Raeford Hilton and Johnny Hilton; sister, Myrtis West; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Lancaster First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by the Revs. Jimmy Lambert and Timothy McKenzie, burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Pentecostal Holiness Church Missions, P.O. Box 256, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 14, 2019