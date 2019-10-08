LANCASTER – Mrs. Ann Hope Biggart Cross, 86, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

She was born March 14, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Sara Della Marshall Biggart.

Mrs. Cross was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster. She was devoted to her family and her church.

Mrs. Cross was also a lover of the arts. She was an active choir member at First Baptist Church for more than 70 years. In addition, she was a member of the Lancaster Community Playhouse.

Mrs. Cross loved people and started the Moriah Baptist Singles. Her faith played a great part in her life, and she was a two-time cancer survivor.

Mrs. Cross is survived by sons, Al Cross (Libby) of Columbia, Roy Cross (Lori) and Gregg Cross (Leslie), all of Lancaster; daughter, Beth Winn of Lancaster; grandchildren, Philip, Caroline, Emily, Andy (Shelby), Jonathan, Alyssa, Amanda, Joy, Aili, Jaden, Jasmine, Aaron, Joshua, Jenna, Adeye, Jackson, Courtney Cross, Brooke Cross Altman (Justin), Sara Winn and Windy Winn Faulkner (Nate); and great-grandchildren, Addisyn and Jentzen Mosier, Lyla and James Cross, and Wesleigh Ann Altman and Rhett Blue.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Cross was held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at First Baptist Church of Lancaster with the Rev. Randy Hatcher officiating.

The family received friends in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 S. Market St., Lancaster, SC 29720.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Cross.