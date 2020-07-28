LANCASTER – Ann Scott Jeffrey, 81, died Saturday, July 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Green Scott and the late Margaret Gilmore Scott.

Survivors include daughters, Mary Ann Meredith, Harriett Hood and Verneeda Crowder, all of Lancaster, and Teresa Jeffery of Rock Hill; sons, Ronnie Meredith, Robert Meredith, Clarence Meredith and Timothy Jeffery, all of Lancaster; sister, Mary Alice Jones of Lancaster; brothers, Joseph Scott of Lancaster and Thomas Scott of Baltimore, Md.; and 18 grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Cemetery.

