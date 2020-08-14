LANCASTER – Anne D. Cragan, 82, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late James Bernard Dolan, and Eva Louise Romer Dolan. She was married to the late Lester Cragan Jr.

Survivors include daughter, Cheryl Cragan Horton; sons, Lester Cragan, Mark Cragan and Sean Cragan; brother, James Michael Dolan; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by the Rev. Rebecca Edwards, with entombment to follow.

Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store