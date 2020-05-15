LANCASTER – Annie Grace Boone, 89, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of Judson Daniel Hinson and Lula Belle Roberts Hinson. She was married to Jerry Boone.
Survivors include her husband of the home; children, Elaine Beckham, Ann Hinson, Wayne Boone and Matthew Boone; sister, Shirley Adams; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Temple Baptist Church, with entombment at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation was 1-2:30 p.m. at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 16, 2020