LANCASTER – Annie Mae Plyler Hinson, 71, of Lancaster passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 10, 1949, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Julius Cicero "J.C." Plyler and Annie Grace Hinson Boone. Mrs. Hinson was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed softball, badminton and going to the beach and the mountains.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hinson will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 14, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the Rev. Brent Taylor officiating.
Mrs. Hinson is survived by her husband, Erskine Hinson Jr. of Lancaster; a son, Ronald Eugene Hinson of Lancaster; a daughter, Sherry Ann Helms and her husband, Jimmy, of Heath Springs; a sister, Elaine Beckham of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Wallace, Breanna Elizabeth Amerson, Ronald E. Steven Hinson, Justin Lee Helms and Ashley Amber Reed; eight great-grandchildren, Zayden Gage Amerson Hinson, Zander Cage Amerson, Zaelie Rain Amerson, Riley Trenton Wallace, Raelie Wallace, David Hinson, Nathanial Hinson and Derek Allen Reed; and her stepfather, Jerry Boone of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinson was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Coates.
The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 934 Snow Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Home Care and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hinson.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 13, 2020