LANCASTER – Annie Ruth Wright Robertson , 78, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Christine McCain Wright and was married to the Rev. John Lee Robertson.
Survivors include daughter the Rev. Vevalon Vernax Robertson of Heath Springs; and brother the Rev. Wilbur Wright of Kershaw.
Services were 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Lindsay, with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing was Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 17, 2019