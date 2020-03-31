Annie Ruth Faulkenberry Robinson, 86, died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Samuel Faulkenberry and Minnie Williams Faulkenberry. She was married to the late Earl Dean Robinson.
Survivors include son, Earl Robinson of Kershaw; daughter, Pam R. Knight of Kershaw; brothers, Racine Faulkenberry of Lancaster and Carl Faulkenberry of Kershaw; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Bobby James, with burial in the cemetery.
The family greeted friends following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church 603 Oak Ridge Church Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Kershaw Second Baptist Church, 7737 Kershaw-Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 1, 2020