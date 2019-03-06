LANCASTER – Ara Bell Belk Cureton, 85, died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Melvin Belk Sr. and the late Christine Dunlap Belk.
Survivors include son, Willie Eugene Cureton of Lancaster; daughters, Ara Darlene Cureton, Johnita C. Myers and Lavonia C. Watts, all of Lancaster; brother, Melvin Belk Sr. of Lancaster; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Washington Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Lee Edwards, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 6, 2019