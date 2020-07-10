LANCASTER – Archie Henry Sweet Jr., 73, of Lancaster passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1947, in Cheraw, a son of the late Archie Henry Sweet and Thayer Burnette Sweet.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Sweet will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Larrimore officiating. Burial ceremony with honors by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Marine Corps League will be at Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens in Cheraw.
Mr. Sweet is survived by Wanda Hilton Sweet of Lancaster; a daughter, Dr. Lisa Yvonne Usher of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Michaela Rose Sweet, SaVanna Grace Walters, Braxton Richard Usher, McKennley Isaac Walden and Ronan Isaiah Sweet-Walden; and a great-grandchild, Julia Rose Fauser.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia Elizabeth "Julie" Sweet-Walden; and a sister, Penny Sweet Crowley.
Archie attended Cheraw High School, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17, completing recruit training at Parris Island, with advanced training in electronics at San Diego, Calif., and Camp LeJeune, N.C., ranking first in his class. After his tour of active duty in the USMC, he was appointed to the S.C. Highway Patrol, and honorably retired as a state constable following 26 years of service.
Archie assisted in the formation and chartering of the Marine Corps League Lancaster County Leatherneck Detachment, serving two terms as detachment commandant. He served two terms as Department Commandant of SC, receiving both the Detachment and Department Marine of the Year Medals. He was appointed chairman of the MCL National POW/MIA Committee and served on the National Bylaws and Credentials committees. He was currently serving his second term as the Southeast Division National Vice Commandant. The National Commandant of the Marine Corps League awarded him The Chaplain of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion, the second highest award of the Chaplain of the Four Chaplains for extraordinary contributions to the well being of others.
In addition to the Marine Corps League, Archie was a member of the Church of the Great God, life member of the Rotary Club, member of the Legion of Honor of The Chaplains of Four Chaplains, member of the S.C. State Troopers Association and the Coastal Carolina Shields.
Archie loved hunting and fishing with his friends, along with scuba diving and karate with his daughter, and snow skiing and tennis with his wife. He and his wife loved traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chapel of the Four Chaplains at www.fourchaplains.org.
