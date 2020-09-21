KERSHAW – Ares Ryan Martin, 3, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

He was a son of Larry Dale Martin and the late Heather Dyan Sims Martin.

Survivors include his father; brother, Erik Logan Martin; sister, Skylar Amanda Hope Martin; maternal grandparents, Tony Hazel Sims and Angeline Dianne Hilliard Sims; and paternal grandmother, Michelle Martin.

Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Open Arms Baptist Church Cemetery, 5401 Lockhart Road, Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Sullivan.

The family will be at the home of his aunt at 4714 Catawba Road, Kershaw, and will also greet friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton St., Kershaw, SC 29067 to help with funeral expenses.

Baker Funeral Home is in charge.

