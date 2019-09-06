Arthur Leo Staton Jr.

LANCASTER – Arthur Leo Staton Jr., 89, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
He was the son of the late Arthur Staton Sr. and Lula B. Winfield Staton Barnes and was married to the late Bessie Lee Massey Staton.
Survivors include daughters, Audrey Cauthen, Sharon King and Susie Cauthen, all of Lancaster; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services were Thursday, Sept. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home chapel, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens, with burial at the Mount Moriah AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019
