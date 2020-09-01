Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Ashley Nichole Slaughter, 21, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was a daughter of Scott Slaughter and Becky Goldizen Slaughter.

Survivors include sons, Kingston and Sebastian Coleman; her parents; brother, Tanner Slaughter; paternal grandparents, Freddie, and Joyce Slaughter; and maternal grandmother, Jewel Goldizen.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Burgess Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Burgess Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1743, Lancaster, SC 29721 to help with Ashley's funeral expenses.

