LANCASTER – Mr. Austin "Bill" Eugene Knight, 96, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 22, 1922, in Lancaster, a son of the late Dan Laney Knight and Hallie Eugenia McManus Knight, and was the husband of the late Doris Faye Threatt Knight.

Mr. Knight was a sub-contractor and enjoyed buying, selling and hauling cows and horses. He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Glenda Knight Steele and her husband, Fred, Wendell Eric Knight and his wife, Rhonda, and Phillip Berry Knight and his wife, Melissa, all of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Stephanie S. Howell and husband, Tommy, Jaime Steele, Yolonda K. Funderburk and husband, Brett, Dorian Knight and Tory Knight; and five great-grandchildren, Justin and Gracie Howell, Landon Williams and Trace and Talyn Funderburk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Bruce Laney Knight; and a brother, Carl R. Knight.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Knight will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Springhill Baptist Church, by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Tommy Howell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall and suggest memorial contributions be made to Springhill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 24, 2019

