LANCASTER – Austin Todd Harper, 25, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
He was a son of Jeffery Todd Harper and Pamela Snipes Harper.
Survivors include son, Jaxtin Todd Harper; fiancée, Cynthia Katelyn "Katie" Craig and her daughter, Karlee Grace Plyler; parents; brother, Jantzen Ledell Harper; grandmother, Delores Hinson; and grandfather, Grady O. Snipes.
Services were 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jesse Adams.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Dale Baptist Church Building Fund, 133 S. Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or a special fund for his son, Jaxtin, at Founders Federal Credit Union, 737 Plantation Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 31, 2019