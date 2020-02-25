Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Averill Marshall Hansen Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

INDIAN LAND – Averill Marshall Hansen Jr., 76, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health-Pineville.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Arlington, Va., a son of the late Averill Marshall Hansen Sr. and Lenore Marie Kelley Hansen. Mr. Hansen was the husband of Edith "Susanne" Hansen.

He earned a pair of bachelor's degrees from Virginia Tech in '68. Mr. Hansen spent his professional career as the chief financial officer for Katun Corp., based in Bloomington, Minn. He loved playing golf, card games, poker and playing on the computer.

Averill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith Susanne Hansen; a son, Bryan Marshall Hansen and his wife, Jessica Keasler Hansen, of Columbia; three grandchildren, Avery Marett Hansen, Elenore "Elle" Lee Hansen and Riley Marie Hansen; a brother, Arthur George Hansen of Herndon, Va.; and two sisters, Barbara Ann Lunde (Eric) of Bluffton and Roxane Lee Hair (William) of Bluffton; three nephews; and five nieces.

Averill was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sharon Virginia Horn.

Averill was also a prolific traveler. He began in is younger days hitchhiking across the country, then expanding his journeys through Europe and Africa. He particularity enjoyed his time in Germany, where he went often. After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed month-long vacations traveling through Mexico and Central America. The highlight of their travels together included an extended voyage through Southeast Asia, where the two spent considerable time in China, Cambodia and Vietnam.

A celebration of life memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Sun City Lake House, Ballroom A.

