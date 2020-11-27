LANCASTER – Barbara Ann Brazell Outen, 75, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Rev. Thomas Brazell and Mildred Kirkley Brazell. She was married to the late Charles Outen.
Survivors include a son, Charles Thomas Outen; daughters, Donna Outen Edwards of Pageland and Stacey Lynn Outen; brother, Randall Brazell; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Lonnie Brazell and Dwight Brazell, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to The Hejaz Shriners Hospital for Children
in Greenville.