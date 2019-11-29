Barbara Anne Canipe Hubbs was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Charlotte, to George C. Canipe and Angeline M. Canipe, and died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Franklin, Alan, Erin and Justin, and their spouses.
A celebration of life service, hosted by the family, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs - Betty Little House & Garden, 1820 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.
During this time, the children will honor their mother's traditional wishes and appreciate her sense of humor.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019