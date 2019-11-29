Barbara Anne (Canipe) Hubbs (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs - Betty Little House & Garden
1820 East Seventh Street
Charlotte, NC
Obituary
Barbara Anne Canipe Hubbs was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Charlotte, to George C. Canipe and Angeline M. Canipe, and died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Survivors include her children, Franklin, Alan, Erin and Justin, and their spouses.
A celebration of life service, hosted by the family, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at The Charlotte Council of Garden Clubs - Betty Little House & Garden, 1820 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28204.
During this time, the children will honor their mother's traditional wishes and appreciate her sense of humor.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
