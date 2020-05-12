LANCASTER – Barbara Dean Gladden Thomas, 71, died Saturday, May 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of Richard Gladden and the late Mae Grace Jackson.
Survivors include her father of Heath Springs; daughter, Eulanda Thomas of Lancaster; sister, Carolyn Barnes of Lancaster; and brothers, Richard Gladden of Aiken, Ronnie Anthony of Lancaster, Maurice Kirkland of Charlotte and Michael Gladden of Heath Springs.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 13, 2020