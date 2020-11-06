1/1
Barbara Ellen (Carnes) Stacks
1932 - 2020
LANCASTER – Barbara Ellen Carnes Stacks, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Chesterfield, a daughter of the late Mamie Carnes. She was the wife of the late Ira A. Stacks.
Mrs. Stacks enjoyed working in her yard and growing her flowers. Her yard was her happy place. Mrs. Stacks was a member of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster.
Mrs. Stacks is survived by her son, Dale Stacks (Donna); her daughter, Debra Thomas (Kenny); a granddaughter, Jana Martin (Adam); two great-grandchildren, Vaden Martin and Kylen Martin; three step-grandchildren, Stacy Johnson (Brandon), James K. Thomas (Denise) and Jill Thompson (John); seven step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Faulkenberry, Claire Faulkenberry, Gracie Johnson, Mallory Baker, Morgan Baker, Bryson Thomas and Patrick Thomas; and a brother, Clayton Carnes.
Mrs. Stacks was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Paul Homer Carnes; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Carnes.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Stacks will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon.
The family will speak to friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Barbara's name to Second Baptist Church, Joy and Friendship Sunday School Class, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Barbara Stacks.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
