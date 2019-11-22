LANCASTER – Barbara K. Johnson, 68, died Nov. 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late James McGraw and the late Geneva Wilmore and was married to James Johnson.
Survivors include sons, Stanley J. Johnson of Lancaster and Eric J. Johnson of Rock Hill; sisters, Betty Sue Evans and Shirley Ann Brice, both of Lancaster; brothers, James McGraw Jr. of Pittsburg, Pa., James King and Charles McGraw, both of Lancaster, and Larry McGraw of Gastonia; and two grandchildren.
Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at United Bible Way Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kenny W. Rose, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019