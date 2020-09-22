LANCASTER – Barry Lynn Brown, 71, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Sept. 19, 2020.
Barry was the son of the late Silas Robert Brown and Kathleen Quinn Brown. He was the loving and devoted husband of Suzanne Wallace Brown. Barry proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from Ferguson as a database administrator.
His greatest pleasures in life were working outdoors, gardening and landscaping. He created his own Garden of Eden, which friends and family always admired and enjoyed. Barry was very musical and loved to play guitar and trumpet. His family was very important to him and he loved them all dearly.
Barry would tell you his greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a Christian and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who would listen, anytime, anywhere on any given day. He loved the Lord and was never ashamed to let everyone know that he did.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Suzanne; daughters, Allison Brown Johnson (Randy) and Holly Brown Phillips (Gary); grandson, Kenneth Phillips; and sister, Deborah Brown Fowler.
A private interment with full military honors will be held.
