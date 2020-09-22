1/
Barry Lynn Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Barry Lynn Brown, 71, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Sept. 19, 2020.
Barry was the son of the late Silas Robert Brown and Kathleen Quinn Brown. He was the loving and devoted husband of Suzanne Wallace Brown. Barry proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired from Ferguson as a database administrator.
His greatest pleasures in life were working outdoors, gardening and landscaping. He created his own Garden of Eden, which friends and family always admired and enjoyed. Barry was very musical and loved to play guitar and trumpet. His family was very important to him and he loved them all dearly.
Barry would tell you his greatest accomplishment in life was becoming a Christian and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ to all who would listen, anytime, anywhere on any given day. He loved the Lord and was never ashamed to let everyone know that he did.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Suzanne; daughters, Allison Brown Johnson (Randy) and Holly Brown Phillips (Gary); grandson, Kenneth Phillips; and sister, Deborah Brown Fowler.
A private interment with full military honors will be held.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Brown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved