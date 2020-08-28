Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Beatrice Irene Lucas Plyler, 98, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Lossie Lucas and Ola Jane Roberts Lucas.

Survivors include son, Scott Caskey of Lancaster; brother, Marvin Lucas of Lexington; and two grandsons.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Chuck Evans, with private burial.

