Beatrice Irene (Lucas) Plyler
LANCASTER – Beatrice Irene Lucas Plyler, 98, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Lossie Lucas and Ola Jane Roberts Lucas.
Survivors include son, Scott Caskey of Lancaster; brother, Marvin Lucas of Lexington; and two grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Chuck Evans, with private burial.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
