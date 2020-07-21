1/1
Ben Albert Johnson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Mr. Ben Albert Johnson, 79, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. 
He was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Lancaster, a son of the late Furman Andrew Johnson and Victoria McMackin Johnson. He was the husband of Margaret Faile Johnson. 
Mr. Johnson was employed by Duke Power (Energy) for 38 years. He loved anything to do with working on electric lines, etc. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 31 years, Margaret Johnson; his daughter, Jennifer Delgobbo of Fort Mill; his son, Jim Johnson of York; a stepson, Chris S. Taylor of Kershaw; two granddaughters, Katie McNeil and Kelly McNeil, both of Fort Mill; a grandson, Casey McNeil of Spartanburg; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Ann Roe of Greenville; and two nieces, Tonya Moss and Aimee Pennel, both of Greenville.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; a younger sister, Joyce Johnson; and a nephew, Chris Roe. 
The celebration of life service for Mr. Johnson was 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox. Burial was private.
The family received friends at the home of Margaret Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.  
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Ben Johnson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved