LANCASTER – Mr. Ben Albert Johnson, 79, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Lancaster, a son of the late Furman Andrew Johnson and Victoria McMackin Johnson. He was the husband of Margaret Faile Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was employed by Duke Power (Energy) for 38 years. He loved anything to do with working on electric lines, etc. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Lancaster.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 31 years, Margaret Johnson; his daughter, Jennifer Delgobbo of Fort Mill; his son, Jim Johnson of York; a stepson, Chris S. Taylor of Kershaw; two granddaughters, Katie McNeil and Kelly McNeil, both of Fort Mill; a grandson, Casey McNeil of Spartanburg; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Ann Roe of Greenville; and two nieces, Tonya Moss and Aimee Pennel, both of Greenville.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents; a younger sister, Joyce Johnson; and a nephew, Chris Roe.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Johnson was 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Fox. Burial was private.
The family received friends at the home of Margaret Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Ben Johnson.