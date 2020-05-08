LANCASTER – Benjamin "Benny" Wright, 60, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
He was a son of the late Marion "RL" Wright and Betty Sue Cook Wright. He was married to Barbara Railey Wright.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Timothy Carl Wright and David Keith Wright; daughter, Crystal Wright Payne; brothers, Mike Wright, Roger Wright and Ricky Wright; and seven grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020