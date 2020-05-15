LANCASTER – Bennie Birchmore Moseley Sr., 91, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was a son of the late Amos Moseley and Bernice Livingston Moseley. He was married to Perline G. Moseley.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; son, Bennie B. Moseley Jr., daughters, Becky Barton and Gail Moseley, both of Lancaster; brother, Jackie "Jasper" Moseley of Camden; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, officiated by the Rev. Sh'Kur Francis, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 16, 2020