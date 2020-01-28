LANCASTER – Bernard Davis, 62, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
He was a son of the late James C. Davis and the late Mary Campbell Davis. He was married to Ruby Nell Crockett Davis.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; daughters, Angela Thompson and Jacqueline T. Massey, both of Lancaster; sons, Arnold F. Thompson and Patrick D. Thompson, both of Lancaster; sisters, Jeanette Peterson of Lancaster and Lillie M. Davis of Hartsville; brother, Terry L. Davis of Hartsville; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Michael Peay, with burial in the mausoleum at Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 29, 2020