BRONX, N.Y. – Bernard Elder, 73, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Union Ezell AME Zion Church Cemetery in Fort Lawn.

Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at McCray Funeral Home.

