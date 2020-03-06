LANCASTER – Bernice Steward Williams, 76, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Paulene Steward McGriff and the late Lee Hood.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Williams of Lancaster; sons, Brian Peter Williams of Lancaster and Spencer Truesdale of Rock Hill; sisters, Diane McGriff, Polly McGriff Ware, Kathy McGriff, Alenee Twitty, all of Rock Hill, Myra H. Cunningham of Lancaster and Renee McGriff of West Haven, Conn.; and brother, Daniel McGriff of Clinton.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at David Stand AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Albert Tucker, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 7, 2020