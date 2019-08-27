Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice Wilson (Hallman) Faulkenberry. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Bernice Wilson Hallman Faulkenberry, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Bernice was born in Asheville, N.C., to Viola Steele Wilson and Walter Horace Wilson on Dec. 15, 1929.

She attended Lancaster High School and the University of South Carolina Lancaster. She worked as a supervisor for Springs Industries, and she was a member of the Lancaster Quilters Guild. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and she was a compassionate person full of empathy, seeing the good in everyone.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ambrose Hinkle Hallman; brothers, Frank Wilson and Richard Wilson; nephew, David Roland; and great-great-grandson Carter William Fleener.

Bernice is survived by her husband, Marvin "Teet" Faulkenberry; son, Lindsey Hinkle Hallman; daughter, Carol Hallman Gunn and her husband, Bobby, her son, Brian Craig and wife, Christie, Brian's two sons, Ryan and Austin, Carol's daughter, Cindy Fortune and her daughters, Savannah Guiver, Syler Lewis and Lindsey Brooke Fleener and husband, Chad, and their two sons, Cash and Beckett, and Bobby's daughter, Julia Gunn, her husband, Nikolaj Christensen and their son, Felix; daughter-in-law, Ginger Dove and her husband, Brian, their daughters, Natalie Dove and Jenny Lynn Whittington and her husband, Ryan, their daughter, Stella and son, Kingston; sister, Ruth Matthews and her daughter, Pam Snead and son, Danny Roland; sister, Maggie Holbrook and her sons, Rick and Richard Thompson and daughter, Lin Barber; brother, Don Wilson and his sons, Donnie Wilson Jr. and Dennis Wilson and daughter, Kay Bell; children of the late Frank and Ruby Wilson, Gary, Stanley and Jeff Wilson, and daughter, Lisa; and brother, Hoyle Lee Hallman and his sons, Clay and Keith Hallman and daughter, Heather Brandenburg.

Pallbearers will be David Bell, Danny Roland, Richard Thompson, Bradley Wilson, Donnie Wilson and Gary Wilson.

Memorials may be made to Unity ARP Presbyterian Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC, 29720.

The family of Bernice wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Pastor Charles Hammond and the Unity ARP Church community, Levine Cancer Center and Hospice of Lancaster.

Visitation will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in the fellowship hall at Unity ARP Church, 3495 Unity Church Road, Lancaster, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 3: p.m., Aug. 29, at Unity ARP Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Charles Hammond officiating. Burial will follow at Unity ARP Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

