Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Bertha Robinson Parker, 79, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Robinson. She was married to of the late Carl B. Parker.

Survivors include sons, Britton "Britt" S. Parker and Jayson C. Parker; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services are 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store