LANCASTER – Betty Ann Culp, 76, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Thommy and Mable Wright Rabb.
Survivors include, son, Otis Culp of Lancaster; daughters, Deloise Johnson of Silver Bay, Minn., Betty Clark of Lancaster, Sandra Culp of Duluth, Minn., Teresa Culp of Charlotte and Shelia Culp of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Canafa Champion of Lancaster; and brothers, James Rabb and Richard Rabb of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Life Line Ministries, officiated by the Rev. Gwendolyn McIntyre, with burial in the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019