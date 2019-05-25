Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Culp) Baker. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Post Office Box 339 Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Hope Baptist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Hope Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Betty Culp Baker, 93, of Lancaster, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born March 3, 1926, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late John Paul Culp and Myrtle McKeown Culp.

Mrs. Baker served the Lord at New Hope Baptist Church as a Sunday school teacher and in many other capacities. She retired from Springs Industries after many years.

Mrs. Baker enjoyed cooking, quilting and gardening, and always canned and froze vegetables for later use. She also enjoyed working in her flowers. She loved her family and spent countless hours babysitting grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to her caregiver, Donna Craig.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Baker will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at New Hope Baptist Church, with the Revs. Steven Pace and Patrick Clark officiating. Burial will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Baker is survived by a daughter, Paulette Harris and her husband, Ken; a son, Ronny Baker and his wife, Novice; two sisters, Claudia Bailey and her husband, Hazel, and Phyllis Jackson and her husband, Rick; four grandchildren, Shawna Holden, Beaver Baker, Kyle Harris and Kevin Harris; and six great-grandchildren, Hunter Holden, Baylee Holden, Kylee Harris, Kennedy Harris, Lucas Baker and Leah Baker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Baker; four sisters, Imogene Culp, Annie Ellen Henry, Alice Robinson and Earlene Pittman; two brothers, Perry Mac Culp and Lt. J.P. Culp; and a granddaughter, April Dawn Harris.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at New Hope Baptist Church and at other times at her home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Notes to the family may be made at

