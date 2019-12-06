Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Carol (Threatt) Childers. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

FORT LAWN – Betty Carol Threatt Childers, 75, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

She was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Lawson Threatt and Ada Starnes Threatt and was the wife of Lewis Eugene "Gene" Childers.

Mrs. Childers loved people and never met a stranger. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Childers was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Women's Circle, taught a children's class for many years and sang in the choir for nearly 50 years. Mrs. Childers loved her church family.

Mrs. Childers is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lewis Eugene "Gene" Childers; sons, Jeffery Childers and his wife, Robin, and Michael S. Childers and his wife, Cheryl; grandsons, Rusty Oliver (Brooke), Michael E. Childers, Ryan Childers (Ashley) and Justin Childers; great-grandsons, Landon Childers and Braydon Childers; brother, the Rev. Maxie Threatt and his wife, Saundra, of Milledgeville, Ga.; and sister, Sybil Sellers and her husband, Howard.

Mrs. Childers was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Threatt; sister, Mary Williams; brother-in-law, Lonnie H. Williams; and sister-in-law, Sue Threatt.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Childers will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, officiated by the Revs. Marty Simmons and Maxie Threatt. Entombment will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.

