KERSHAW – Mrs. Betty Coates Beckham, 81, died Friday, May 10, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late William Clarence Coates and Katie Mary Craig Coates. She was married to the late Charles Earl Beckham.

Survivors include sons, Jimmy Roger Risley of Ocala, Fla., and Jerry Noble Risley of Kershaw; daughters, Rebecca Lynn Burnette of Candor, N.C., and Paula Jean Tucker of Locust, N.C.; stepsons, Ray Beckham of Kershaw and Kenny Beckham of Heath Springs; stepdaughter, Delores Beckham of Jacksonville, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the chapel of Baker Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Todd Montgomery, with burial at the Kershaw City Cemetery.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to a Christian .