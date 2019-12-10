Betty Francis Payne

Betty Francis Payne, 72, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Bertha Roach Griffin and William Nay Griffin, and was married to William J. Payne Jr.
Survivors include sons, James "Billy" Payne and Michael Lee Payne; sisters, Patsy Kivett and Pansy Seegars, both of Kershaw; and two grandchildren.
Services were 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Dale Walters and Thurmond Johnson, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Haile Gold Mine Baptist Church, 7980 Haile Gold Mine Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 11, 2019
