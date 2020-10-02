LANCASTER – Betty Jean Mobley Blake, 69, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Robert L. Mobley and the late Ruth McIlwain Mobley.

Survivors include daughter, Karen Polk of Lancaster; sons, Lenard Wheeler and Joshua Blake, both of Lancaster; sisters, Mary "Lib" Reid of Lancaster and Annie Grace Butler of Charlotte; brothers, Willie J. Mobley of Lancaster and Charles Belk of Charlotte; life companion, Rodolfo Cruz of Lancaster; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Kenneth Cauthen and Lee Edwards, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.

