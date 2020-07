Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Brown, 76, died Monday, July 6, 2020.

Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Resurrection of Life Church. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to the service.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at McCray Funeral Home.

