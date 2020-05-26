LANCASTER – Betty Mae Christmas Sims, 83, died Friday, May 22, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Hilton Charles "HC" Christmas and Janie A. Williams Christmas. She was married to Claude Sims Sr.
Survivors include sons, Randy Sims and Claude Sims Jr.; daughters, Gail Galloway, Janie Adams and Janet Outen; brother, Herbert Christmas; sisters, Jackie Carol Todd and Alice Cook; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to White Springs Baptist Church, 1249 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720; or Providence Hospice Care, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 27, 2020