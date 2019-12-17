Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Melton Munn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Melton Munn, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2019, with her children at her side.

Betty was born June 5, 1936, in Rock Hill to John Franklin and Tallie McAbee Melton.

Betty attended Rock Hill High School and Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. After her schooling, she worked for Springs Industry, Gary Parsons Insurance and Lancaster County Schools. She retired from Lancaster High School, where she was an administrative assistant to the principal. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She remained a devoted Bruins fan. Even after retirement, she followed and attended many athletic events. For many years, she and her husband, Frank, were humbled and honored by the annual presentation of the Scotty Munn Memorial Award given to a member of the Bruin football team.

Betty was an avid reader and Clemson University fan. She loved First Baptist Church of Lancaster, singing in the choir, her Sunday school class and working with children in the after school reading program. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors who meant so much to her.

Betty was a kind and gentle soul. She was married to Frank for 59 years. In the early years of their marriage they raised their four children in Fort Mill, where they made life-long friends. In the late 60s, they moved to Lancaster, where they resided until the loss of her husband. She spent the past two years near her son, Jack, in North Myrtle Beach.

She was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always delighted to see and be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always remember their nana by her loving smile, gentle spirit and her witty one-liners and sense of humor.

She is survived and adored by daughters, Roxanne Munn Inkley and husband, Scott, of Novelty, Ohio, and Amy Munn Levy and husband, Rich, of Greenville, N.C.; son Jack and wife, Cheryl, of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Mary Jones; brothers, Bob Melton and Dennis Melton; grandchildren, Brian Levy and wife, Sarah, Scotty Inkley, Kristen Rhyne and husband, Trey, Jonathan Inkley, Katherine Inkley and Meredith Levy; great-grandchildren, Lee and Beckham Rhyne and McLean and Annie Levy; and beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Welsh Munn and their son, Melton Scott Munn "Scotty"; and brother, Danny Melton.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

