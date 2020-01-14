MYRTLE BEACH – Betty Melton Munn, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, with her children at her side.
Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster and retired from Lancaster High School.
She is survived and adored by daughters, Roxanne Munn Inkley and husband, Scott, of Novelty, Ohio, and Amy Munn Levy and husband, Rich, of Greenville, N.C.; and son, Jack and wife, Cheryl, of North Myrtle Beach; sister, Mary Jones; brothers, Bob Melton and Dennis Melton; grandchildren, Brian Levy and wife, Sarah, Scotty Inkley, Kristen Rhyne and husband, Trey, Jonathan Inkley, Katherine Inkley and Meredith Levy; great-grandchildren, Lee and Beckham Rhyne and McLean and Annie Levy; and beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Welsh Munn; their son, Melton Scott Munn (Scotty); and brother, Danny Melton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Baptist Church of Lancaster.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 15, 2020