LANCASTER – Betty P. Caskey, 83, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of Roosevelt Patterson and the late Etta Bell Ganble Patterson.
Survivors include daughters, Terry Mills and Jerri Caskey, both of Lancaster; brother, Woodrow Patterson of Lancaster; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019