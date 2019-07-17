LANCASTER – Betty Bailey Roddey, 87, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was married to the late Ray W. Gainey and the late Roy G. Roddey.
Survivors include sons, Rick A. Gainey, Tim Gainey, and Kenney Gainey; daughter, Naida Starnes; sister, Doris Small; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Ingram.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Burgess Funeral Home, and at the home of Rick and Janet Gainey.
Memorials may be made to Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, 1697 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019