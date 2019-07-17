Betty (Bailey) Roddey

Service Information
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC
29721
(803)-283-2100
Obituary
Send Flowers

LANCASTER – Betty Bailey Roddey, 87, died Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was married to the late Ray W. Gainey and the late Roy G. Roddey.
Survivors include sons, Rick A. Gainey, Tim Gainey, and Kenney Gainey; daughter, Naida Starnes; sister, Doris Small; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mitch Ingram.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Burgess Funeral Home, and at the home of Rick and Janet Gainey.
Memorials may be made to Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, 1697 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster.
Published in The Lancaster News on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.