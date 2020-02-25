LANCASTER – Beulah Mae Nelson Shelly, 85, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John Henry Nelson and the late Mary Loma Reid Nelson.
Survivors include son, James Charles Nelson of Lancaster; daughter, Patsy S. Massey of Rock Hill; sister, Beulah Jean Reid of Lancaster; and three granddaughters.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at David Stand AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Albert Tucker, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 26, 2020