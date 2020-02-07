KERSHAW – William Richard "Bill" Clyburn, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was a son of the late Stephen William Clyburn and Vermell Truesdale Clyburn. He was married to Joan Bennett Clyburn.
Survivors include his wife; son, William R. Clyburn II of Charleston; sister, Vera C. Phillips of Kershaw; three granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the sanctuary of Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Cleveland St., Kershaw, officiated by the Rev. Scott Mosley and the Honorable Vincent Sheheen, with private family burial in the Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 611, Kershaw, SC 29067; or American Diabetes Association, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
Baker Funeral Home was in charge.
