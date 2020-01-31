SMITHFIELD – Billie Carol Hayes Stevens, 77, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
She was the daughter of Cecil Shelton and Mary Hinson Stevens. She was married to Tom Stevens.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Alicia Stevens Guerrisi of Palmyra, Pa., and Rebecca Stevens Crawford of Bristol, Va.; brothers, Bruce Hayes of Lancaster and Jerry Hayes of Lexington; sister, Patricia Belk of Lancaster; and five grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Smithfield.
The family will receive friends in the parish hall following the service, and an interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in memory of Billie Stevens, 218 S. 2nd St., Smithfield, NC 27577-4532.
Parrish Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020