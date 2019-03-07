Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Dan Gainer. View Sign

LANCASTER – Mr. Billy Dan Gainer, 67, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1951, in Lancaster, a son of the late Howard Gainer Sr. and Annie Mae Rollings Gainer.

Billy Dan loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working on his farm and horseback riding. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Mr. Gainer worked for Siemens Westinghouse of Charlotte.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Gainer will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at New Hope Baptist Church, with the Revs. Steven Pace and Patrick Clark officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Gainer is survived by two daughters, Bridget Stalvey and her husband, Chris, of Lake Wylie and Sheena Gainer and her fiancé, Andrew Dickson, of Lancaster; four brothers, Howard Gainer Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Melvin Gainer and his wife, Alicia, Bobby Gainer and Raymond Gainer and his wife, Patti, all of Lancaster; two sisters, Mary G. Culp and her husband, Paul, of Lancaster and Sarah G. Lee of Great Falls; two grandchildren, Mason Stalvey and Madison Stalvey; and special friends, Phil and Diane Gay of Lancaster.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gainer was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Gainer.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at New Hope Baptist Church and other times at the home.

