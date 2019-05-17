LANCASTER – Mr. Billy Joe Catoe, 85, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

He was the son of the late Ferris and Vivian Catoe. He was married to Judy Broach Catoe.

Survivors include wife; sister, Ellen Horton of Mountain Rest; sons, Donny Catoe of Kershaw and Mike Steele of Clover; daughters, Chrys Steele of Lancaster and Layne McCrostie of Denver, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, with private burial preceding the service at the Kershaw City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and at other times at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kershaw Shrine Club, P.O. Box 52, Kershaw, S.C. 29067.