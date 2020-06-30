MSG Billy Ray Blackmon
1940 - 2020
LANCASTER – MSG Billy Ray Blackmon, 79, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
He was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Theron Blackmon and Willie Ruth Killough.
A service to celebrate the life of MSG Blackmon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, from the graveside at Westside Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Brumley officiating.
MSG Blackmon is survived by his wife, Janet Ballard Blackmon of Kershaw; three sons, Daniel Blackmon and his wife, Tabatha, David Blackmon and his fiancée, Amy, and Michael Blackmon and his wife, Jennifer, all of Kershaw; a daughter, Robin Villereal and her husband, Daniel, of Live Oak, Fla.; a brother, Kenneth Blackmon and his wife, Ruth, of Lancaster; two sisters, Jean Pardue of Kershaw and Rita Barfield of Tega Cay; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Blackmon and Stanley Blackmon.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of MSG Blackmon.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
